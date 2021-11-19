Australian Consul-General says goodbye to city leaders

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai receives Australian Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City Julianne Cowley.



On the basis, HCMC will strengthen the cooperation with the partner in fields of start-up, innovation and creativity in the upcoming time; call for Australian hi-tech enterprises to join in the investment at creative urban areas of Ho Chi Minh City; infrastructure serving supply chains for seaports, logistics and other relevant services.

At the reception, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee highly appreciated the precious supports of the Australian Government and enterprises for the Covid-19 fight in the city, especially in the context of the current pandemic development.Mr. Mai also showed his respect for the contribution of the Australian Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City and Consul-General on promoting the general cooperation between HCMC and Australia, and he believed that the relationship between HCMC and Australia would be more and more favorable under the good relationship between the two countries.On her part, Ms. Julianne Cowley thanked for the coordination and support of HCMC’s departments and relevant units on the activities of economic diplomacy, culture and education in the past time.Ms. Julianne Cowley hoped that both sides would resume activities in the exchange between delegations in the upcoming time, contributing to bringing core values for the fruitful relationship between the two nations.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Huyen Huong