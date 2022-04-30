Aspiration of sustainable development for HCMC citizens: HCMC Chairman

In the last months of 2021, although the socio-economic situation in the city began to show signs of recovery, the GRDP decreased by 6.78 percent. Fortunately, in the first quarter of this year, HCMC has recovered robustly in all three economic sectors.
From the sharp declines of 24.97 percent and 11.64 percent, respectively, in the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021, up to now, the economy of HCMC has gradually stabilized and recovered with positive growth of 1.88 percent and is growing in a positive tendency. After an unprecedented period, HCMC has recovered and stood up to flourish and trigger new vitality.
These initial sweet fruits are obtained by many good "causes". First of all, it is thanks to the dynamic and creative tradition of HCMC. The great strength comes from the undaunted spirit of citizens and the dynamism of HCMC-based enterprises. To overcome difficulties and challenges posed by the pandemic, people and enterprises in HCMC have been more proactive, adaptive, and flexible in response to all situations to restore production and business activities. Along with the inner strength of HCMC, there is also an important motivation from the Central Government with timely and accurate policies, creating a corridor and favorable conditions for the whole country, as well as HCMC, to prevent the pandemic and recover the economy.
However, in danger, there are always opportunities. The problem is that we need to recognize, treasure, take advantage of, and bring into play those opportunities. Generally, the economy in HCMC is a part of the national economy, but now the overall economic outlook of Vietnam is quite positive. Regarding the internal potential of HCMC, the production and supply chain have basically recovered, the economic infrastructure and business system are operating well again, and the economic recovery program is taking effect. Three economic institutional bottlenecks related to investment capital absorption, urban transport infrastructure, regional transport connection, and high-quality human resources are being resolved by the Central Government, along with the efforts of HCMC, opening up many prospects.
Currently, HCMC focuses on economic development toward increasing the proportion of goods and services with high value-added content, aiming at sustainable development. The city also strives to turn challenges into opportunities to develop the digital economy rapidly, complete urban technical and social infrastructure, and create breakthroughs in the construction of administration that serves and generates development. With its role, HCMC always pays attention to regional economic linkages and urban development; promotes its role as the driving force for economic growth of the Southern region and the whole country. These are the opportunities and also the room and potential for the development of HCMC in the coming time, with the determination to lead the country in digital economy development, creating an important driving force for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development for HCMC.
For a long time, when talking about the management mechanism of a megacity like HCMC according to general regulations, the image of a "tight shirt" on a large body is often used. Up to now, although HCMC is still considered the economic locomotive of the country, frankly, economic development has not really matched the role, position, potential, and opportunities of the city. HCMC's economic growth even tends to slow down, without many breakthroughs in the context that other localities have accelerated, grown rapidly, and narrowed the gap with HCMC. For a large city like HCMC, the inadequacies of hierarchy and decentralization in comparison with the reality of special urban development and the low budget allocation for HCMC are two problems that have caused the city to have not developed as its potential.
HCMC has an area of more than 2,000 square kilometers and a population of more than 10 million people. According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, improving governance capacity for a "megacity" in the era of the fourth industrial revolution not only relies on institutional reform but also has to take advantage of technology factors to speed up the process of digital transformation. Globally, the smart city is the management trend in cities with over 10 million people. Therefore, HCMC determines digital transformation, aiming at a smart city, thereby helping the government administrate well, helping people easily interact directly with the government. Currently, HCMC has been focusing on building a digital government, providing online public services, and developing the digital economy; focusing on interconnection, big data connection in the whole city, and developing a shared database.
The HCMC Government focuses on increasing interaction, expanding dialogues, listening to the feedback of enterprises on problems in production and business activities, as well as contributing suggestions and solutions to build and develop the city. In 2022, the city will focus on economic recovery, creating momentum to accelerate development in 2023 and the following years, in which businesses will be the center of economic growth. HCMC determines that once enterprises are healthy, the city will surely develop robustly.