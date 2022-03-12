Around 922,800 people in HCMC have yet to receive chip-based ID cards

A view of the conference
Senior lieutenant-colonel Ho Thi Lanh, Deputy Head of the Police Agency for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Municipal Public Security Department said that the police at communes are concentrating on updating data to national database systems, including vaccination records database, information related to subjects under social assistance, some other subjects and information, dossiers related to the investigation and procedural activities, judgment enforcement, crime reporting and temporary residence registration input.In addition, the PC06 is striving to announce 100 percent of personal identification numbers, review to notice personal identification numbers for children from five to 15 years old serving for the vaccination campaign in the upcoming time.
Regarding citizen identity card issuance and distribution, the unit received over 5,328,000 dossiers, submitted 4,942,300 ones for issuing citizen identity cards. The unit also got over 4,175,900 citizen identity cards from the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security and granted over 4,019,500 cards to residents, reaching 96.3 percent.
Currently, around 156,400 citizen identity cards have not been granted to people so far. Besides, the C06 has not issued nearly 766,400 cards.