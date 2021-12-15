Armed forces join hands in taking care of city dwellers’ lives

Mr. Nen speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference held by the Military Party Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nen highly appreciated the spirit, attitude, and sense of responsibility of the conference participants, who analyzed the shortcomings and limitations in 2021 making lots of suggestions for task orientation in 2022.

According to Party Chief Nen, 2021 is a very special year when the 4th wave of the Covid-19 epidemic has made serious impacts on city dwellers’ lives and the city’s economy as well as on all aspects of life,

However, during the prolonged fourth wave of Covid-19, the city was assisted by the Ministry of National Defense, the Front Command, and the reinforcement forces that have given tremendous support to the city’s fight against coronavirus disease and economic recovery. Soldiers have deployed assets to transport food supplies and necessities to each small alley in the city.

As a result, the city’s Military Party Committee could overcome difficulties, complete comprehensively the targets of local military and defense tasks in 2021, contributing to the solid building of the city defense.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Command has closely coordinated with departments and agencies to give consultancy to the City Party Committee and the municipal People's Committee to direct and drastically implement key solutions including 13 groups of urgent solutions in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic

Party Chief Nen clearly pointed out the role of the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City for each specific field. Military officers and soldiers have been taking the lead in participating in the epidemic prevention, provision of medical assistance, treating the corpses of people dying of coronavirus as well as handing over ashes and relics of dead people to bereaved families later.

Regarding the task orientation in 2022, he emphasized that the city administrations must forecast and firmly grasp the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic to warn people not to be negligent. At the same time, he expected that the armed forces will continue to help city dwellers so that all residents can enjoy a peaceful Tet.

To do this, according to Mr. Nen, the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City must step up their roles and responsibilities as well as closely coordinate with city departments, agencies, localities for synchronous implementation of future tasks. He required each soldier to do their best in carrying out their tasks.

He requested the Military Party Committee in Ho Chi Minh City to keep a close eye on the development of the pandemic to promptly advise and prepare plans and rehearse plans to have close coordination in the new normal state. Especially, the Military Party Committee must coordinate with localities closely to provide timely aid.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP) At the same time, the committee should thoroughly implement the resolutions and programs of Ho Chi Minh City, implement the principles of epidemiology, principles in disease prevention from vaccines, drugs, management of people infected with Covid-19.

Regarding the assignment of organization and implementation, Mr. Nen suggested that the Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the HCMC Command direct specialized agencies to complete the resolutions in order to thoroughly grasp the implementation.

He asked to pay special attention to the current policy of training young soldiers and fostering housing for the armed forces.

Prior, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7 assessed that the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City are the most powerful unit in the armed forces of Military Region 7. They must, therefore, continue to promote their strengths with a focus on building the armed forces in the city and taking care of city dwellers at the best and "safely, flexibly adapt to and effectively control the Covid-19 epidemic."

In particular, the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City identified the task of preventing and controlling the Covid-19 epidemic as an urgent and top priority; subsequently, they are ready to face the fifth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In 2021, the Ho Chi Minh City Command has donated 57 charity houses and built 10 sports facilities for religious establishments. Especially during the fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, the city's armed forces were grasping the situation thoroughly for proposals.



Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai is assigned to join the Executive Committee of Military Party Committee (Photo: SGGP) Additionally, they are willing to coordinate with other frontline forces for the success of the fight against Covid-19. More than 140,000 officers, soldiers and militiamen of Military Region 7 did not hesitate to quit their duties, all accepted arduous sacrifices to enter the epidemic center together with the on-site anti-epidemic force. The armed forces have participated in social security and support people facing difficulties due to the epidemic.

The Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai to join the Executive Committee of the Military Party Committee in the city for the 2020-2025 term.



By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan