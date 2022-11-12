Annual International Charity Bazaar re-opens after three years of interruption

At a booth of the Consulate General of the Netherlands

This year’s fair gathered booths of the Consulates General of 20 countries bringing the festival experiences, cuisines and a variety of products from all over the world as well as contributing to the charity activities.

At a booth of the Consulate General of Indonesia

According to President of the Consular Club of Ho Chi Minh City Milena Padula, the Consular Club was founded in 1994 aiming at enhancing the lives quality of people with difficult circumstances in the Southern region. For 28 years, the primary objective of the club is to fund the humanitarian project in the region.

All of the money raised at this bazaar is used to fund projects to improve the lives of underprivileged communities in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces and cities.At the 26th International Charity Bazaar in 2019, the club raised more than US$70,000 which had been donated to 12 different projects in the fields of education, health, clean water and so on.During the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has supported four various charity organizations and two projects.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong