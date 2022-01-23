Airport, train station in HCMC see many passengers returning home for Tet

Passengers wait for check-in procedures at Tan Son Nhat Airport on the evening of January 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Similarly, at Saigon Railway Station, many people carrying many bags and suitcases were waiting to board the train. Most of the passengers are students, pupils, and office workers whose hometowns are in the Central provinces. They get an early break, so they return to their hometown to celebrate Tet.



At the ticket counter, there are still a lot of train tickets to provinces in the coming days. According to Mr. Nguyen Anh Luyen, Deputy Director of Saigon Railway Transport Company under the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the company only operated two pairs of North-South trains in the previous days. It has increased to seven pairs of trains every day, starting from January 22. By the 24th day of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar, it will increase to 11 pairs of trains per day to meet the travel demand of passengers. Along with that, it will organize to run short-distance trains, such as from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Quang Ngai, and Da Nang.



Amid the complicated pandemic situation, the company has offered a 10-percent discount and free food for passengers who buy tickets for a whole compartment with 4-6 beds. In addition, there are promotions if passengers buy tickets for the whole carriage.







By Thi Hong, Thanh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan