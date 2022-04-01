Previously, the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee the plan of the action month “one-day administrative procedures” at the one-door administrative units of departments, agencies and localities.
Following the action month, the departments, agencies and localities will soon implement the “one-day administrative procedures”, including procedures of changing investment registration certificates, re-granting business household registration certificates, granting and renewing domestic travel service business licenses, permanent residence registration, licensing and work permit renewal for foreigners working in Vietnam; registration and issuance of license plates for the first time; re-granting certificate of eligibility for food safety to establishments and businesses of food production; procedures for certifying contracts, transactions related to personal property and so on.
