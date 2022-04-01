  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Administrative procedures to be handled within day

SGGP
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City directed departments, agencies, People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to give their opinions about the implementation organization plan of the action month “one-day administrative procedures”, which would promote administrative reform in hope of enhancing responsibilities serving citizens and businesses.
Previously, the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee the plan of the action month “one-day administrative procedures” at the one-door administrative units of departments, agencies and localities.

Following the action month, the departments, agencies and localities will soon implement the “one-day administrative procedures”, including procedures of changing investment registration certificates, re-granting business household registration certificates, granting and renewing domestic travel service business licenses, permanent residence registration, licensing and work permit renewal for foreigners working in Vietnam; registration and issuance of license plates for the first time; re-granting certificate of eligibility for food safety to establishments and businesses of food production; procedures for certifying contracts, transactions related to personal property and so on.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong

