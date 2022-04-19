Action month for food safety 2022 launched

The action month takes place from April 15 to May 15 to strengthen information and communication on food safety-related issues; promote the production and business of agro-forestry-fishery products to ensure quality and safety.

In addition, highlights the roles and responsibilities of organizations, individuals, and businesses in the enforcement of the law on food safety.



In the month of action, responsible agencies will also step up the inspection, inspection, and supervision of food safety of agricultural, forestry and fishery products at food manufacturers, businesses, and advertising establishments.

During the month, the role of authorities at all levels, management agencies, social organizations and consumer supervision will be upheld for compliance with the law on food safety for individuals, production, and business establishments. Food safety incidents will be handled well.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan