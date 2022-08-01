75 bus routes to move to new Mien Dong Bus Station





Samco proposes a plan to move all routes into two phases. The first phase, scheduled to carry out as of October 11, has 75 bus routes registered for operations, accounting for about 54% of the bus routes at the existing bus station, with an average of more than 1,000 buses per day. About 1,689 vehicles will be moved to the new bus station in this phase. In the next phase when the new bus station operates stably, the remaining 63 bus routes will also be relocated.Samco also proposed to the Department of Transport of HCMC to work with the Department of Transport of the relevant provinces and cities to guide transport units to fully implement the procedures for switching operations at the new Mien Dong Bus Station.Besides, the Department of Transport of HCMC will consider gathering bus terminals in the area, adjusting and opening new bus routes, and urge relevant units to put traffic works into use soon to facilitate traffic connection for the operation of the new bus station.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao