50,000 students in HCMC join Spring Volunteer campaign

The Spring Volunteer campaign 2022 concentrates on voluntary activities and social works of the city's young people involved in the Covid-19 fight.
Nearly 50,000 young people will be assigned to perform their tasks in 22 districts and Thu Duc City, treatment hospitals for Covid-19 patients, orphanages, special and vocational schools and social facilities in the city.
They will carry out works of surveying, collecting and building database on the groups of people at risk of Covid-19 infection; propagandize and call for vaccination against SARS-CoV-2; support medical care for coronavirus infections at isolation areas and hospitals; organize activities to take care of frontline forces.
In addition, they will also give supports at dormitories for students, rental houses for workers, coach stations, markets, residential areas, border gates on rivers and localities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep shared that Ho Chi Minh City determines this year’s theme “Flexible and safe adaptation, effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic, enhancing the quality of urban government building, improving the investment environment and accompanying businesses”.
Mr. Hiep desired that each volunteer will clearly understand and share the 5K message along with vaccine, application of information technology, raising awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic to everyone.
After the ceremony, the volunteers participated in a voluntary blood donation program.
Some photos were captured at the launching ceremony of the fourth Voluntary Spring campaign: