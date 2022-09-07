400 tons of essential goods donated for children on Mid-Autumn Festival

At the ceremony
The essential goods including milk for babies, bottles of soy sauce and cooking oil with the value of VND18 billion (nearly US$765,000) supported by Yeah1 Group.The gifts will be distributed to Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in districts and Thu Duc City to timely give to orphaned kids and needy people in Ho Chi Minh City on the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen hoped to continue to receive more support from companies, individuals, collectives and enterprises for the needy people in the upcoming time.
According to the statistics of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, the city confirmed more than 2,500 children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including 115 kids who have lost both parents.