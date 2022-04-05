Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Le Thien Quynh Nhu speaks at yesterday’s press conference



Yesterday, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference to provide information on the epidemic situation in the city and issues of public interest chaired by Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

According to Ms. Nhu, in the first three months of 2022, medical staff working in public facilities decided to quit jobs in droves for many different reasons, including moving away from home to hospitals, the negative working environment, and low income.

During pandemic times, medical workers have had to work harder and take more risks, but many say they have been rewarded with pay cuts; therefore, the low salary was the top reason employees leave for a new job.

Regarding the delay in payment for some volunteers working at the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital, Ms. Quynh Nhu said that because the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in 2021 hit the southern metropolis heavily, all medical staff at the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital has put all her strength into fighting the epidemic.

By the end of 2021, this hospital will begin to pay for the costs of epidemic prevention and control. However, due to the Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year) was approaching, there were still some problems in disbursement.

Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai Currently, the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital is working with the Department of Health to ask for guidance from the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to remove obstacles to continue paying volunteers.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on April 3, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 597,402 cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health, including 596,444 cases in the community and 958 people from foreign countries entering Vietnam.

Currently, around 2,458 patients are being in infirmaries including 232 children under 16 years old.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong