3rd HCMC Creative Awards receives entries by the end of next March

The biennial contest opening for Vietnamese people at home and abroad has seven categories, including economic growth, national defense, state management, communications, culture and arts, science and technology, and innovative startup, Deputy Head of the municipal Reward and Emulation Board Nguyen Hoang Hung said.



This year’s competition will focus on discovering measures for the city’s economic development, works and solutions in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, mass mobilization activities, national defense and security tasks.

The entries have been applied in practice from March 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023, and contributed to solving urgent issues in building and developing the city, or won awards in major competitions. The works must present their creativity, widespread application and immediate effect.

An award-winning work reforming administrative procedures at the 2nd HCMC Creative Awards

Launched in the award ceremony of the second HCMC Creative Awards that was held on December 30, 2021, the 3rd competition has received several entries in different categories, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong.

The organization board, headed by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai with the participation of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung and Deputy Director of the Internal Affairs cum Head of the municipal Reward and Emulation Board Ngo Thi Hoang Cat, has received submissions until March 31, 2023.

An award-winning work in the category of science and technology at the 2nd HCMC Creative Awards

The organizer will select 70 outstanding entries and award cash prizes of VND200 million (US$8,500), VND150 million (US$6,400) and VND100 million (US$4,200) to the first, second and third places respectively.

The HCMC Creative Awards is one of the most prestigious prizes honoring Vietnamese individuals, organizations and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research works, innovative solutions, products and services for the development of the city. The contest attracted 306 entries and selected 103 works for awards after being organized for two times.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh