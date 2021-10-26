346 needy pregnant women in HCMC given supports

Pregnant women recieve gifts from the organizers.



The meaningful program was launched and organized by SGGP Newspaper along with coordination and sponsors of the Municipal Women's Union, the Midwifery Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE), the Intellectual Women’s Association of Ho Chi Minh City and the Fund named after Vietnam People's Armed Forces Hero Phan Trong Binh.

Attending the gift-giving ceremony at the Women's Union of Cu Chi District, Head of the Family and Social Affairs Committee under the HCMC Women's Union Doan Thi Thanh Thuy visited and encouraged women near the end of their pregnancy.The gifts aim to share current difficulties with pregnant women as well as bring psychological comfort in the process of birth preparedness.The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union is expected to continue to become a linkage between pregnant women and doctors, healthcare workers during the pregnancy process as well as caring for the mother and newborn after birth.Up to now, the organizers handed over 946 gifts to needy pregnant women in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong