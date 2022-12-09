25,000 job openings offered to laborers in HCMC

The meeting on current socio-economic issues and pandemic fighting state in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam informed that until November 2022, 28 businesses in the city laid off nearly 3,000 employees, including 1,425 and 1,185 laborers in Samho Vietnam Co. Ltd. and Ty Hung Co. Ltd.

Therefore, HCMC Employment Service Center has actively cooperated with the local authorities to consult about procedures to claim unemployment aid and introduce jobs for those just been out of work. In particular, the Center was able to help 770 people of Samho Vietnam Co. Ltd. and 184 of Ty Hung Co. Ltd. Others neither need job seeking help nor wish to stay in the city in the future.

Deputy Director Lam added that at present, there are around 23,000-25,000 job offerings in the service and industrial processing sectors in HCMC. Also, the human resources need in Saigon Hi-tech Park this December and the first quarter of 2023 is around 2,400 positions, while the demands from export processing zones and industrial parks here are nearly 13,000.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam is delivering his speech (Photo: HCMC Press Center)

In the near future, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will closely collaborate with corresponding state agencies to timely address any arisen labor-related issues. The distribution of bonus for Tet holiday will be under monitor.



Regarding the case of a dead female after being treated at a beauty salon on Nguyen Trong Tuyen Street of Phu Nhuan District, Deputy Chief Le Thien Quynh Nhu of the Office of the HCMC Health Department informed that when receiving the medical report from Cho Ray Hospital about the anaphylaxis of this case, inspectors of the HCMC Health Department immediately checked the concerned site.

Deputy Chief Le Thien Quynh Nhu of the Office of the HCMC Health Department is informing the case of a dead female at a beauty salon. (Photo: HCMC Press Center)

However, the house owner said that the subject having rented the house ended the contract and moved out, with the salon signed being removed as well. Therefore, the HCMC Health Department has transferred all documents to the Office of the Investigation Police (under the HCMC Public Security Department) for further investigating the case and then handling it according to the law.



As to robberies in HCMC, in November, more than 3,700 cases were reported, 2,774 of which were solved. Robbery crimes have been restrained in the city, yet it still accounts for a high proportion in the structure of social order crimes. In the upcoming time, the HCMC police will specially focus on the fight against any crimes that infringe on property ownership. The operation schemes of patrol teams will be adjusted and integrated to timely stop and handle those intending to commit crimes when moving on streets.

