21,000 people register to receive home-based care online





On the afternoon of March 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery held a press conference to provide information on the epidemic situation in the area and issues of public interest, under the chair of Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Hai said that as of 6pm on March 20, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 583,746 cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health, including 582,788 cases in the community, 958 cases from foreign countries entering the country.

Currently, roughly 4,967 patients are being treated in hospitals including 408 children under 16 years old, 87 critically ill patients putting on ventilators, 3 patients supported with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. There were reportedly 481 hospitalizations and 454 recoveries and two Covid-19 related deaths on March 20.

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said that through surveillance, the health sector recorded 288 cases of children hospitalized at Children's Hospital 1 and 2 and Children Hospital of the City. Some 631 children were taken to hospitals for medical examination and 59 of them were required to stay in hospitals for further treatment.

In recent days, the number of Covid-19 cases has tended to decrease. The Department of Health has updated the version of how to take care of Covid-19 patients and monitor children infected with Covid-19 at home. The Department of Health also had a meeting with medical experts to re-evaluate the epidemic situation in the city to give advice to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai informed.

Currently, the Department of Health is continuing with other departments to monitor the epidemic to assess whether the peak of the epidemic has passed. Medical experts realized that the Delta variant is being replaced by the Omicron variant.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, vaccination has been effective against the new variant and the southern metropolis’ strategy has been on the right track, including a strategy to protect at-risk people and to screen and assess the level of the epidemic in a new direction. The city continues to pursue its strategy and implement to control the epidemic.

Statistically, approximately 21,000 people have declared their health status online and many Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms received home–based care from local medical staff thanks to registration on the portal.

Previously, people called to local healthcare stations to report their health status but now the health station calls registered Covid-19 patients after receiving the notice of information registered on the management software, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai informed.

On the evening of March 21, the country documented 131,713 new infections including four people from foreign countries entering Vietnam and 131,709 domestic cases. At the same time, the country has recorded 179,640 additional recoveries and 69 deaths.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan