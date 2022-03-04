20 rapid test kits to be distributed for each public school in HCMC

Particularly, each public educational facility in Ho Chi Minh City will be received 20 rapid test kits of Covid-19.The plan aims to help the schools test and control Covid-19 suspected students, who have symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, tiredness, loss of taste or smell, headache, aches and pains, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, diarrhea.
The Divisions of Education and Training will continue to provide additional test kits for schools which have run out of handed-over biological kits already.
The Municipal Department of Education and Training assigned its divisions of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to monitor and report the purposes of using the test kits and the distribution to schools monthly.