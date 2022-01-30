The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Saigontourist Group to collaborate with relevant agencies, units and enterprises for implementation.



Its opening ceremony had the presence of former Member of Politburo, former State President Truong Tan Sang; Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Member of Politburo, former Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularization and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Member of the Municipal Executive Party Committee, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and representatives of agencies.



The flower street this year showed the desire for a bright future to citizens, the gratefulness and sentiment of people nationwide heading to the city during the tough period of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Twin tigers were placed at the entrance of flower street which was designed with their height of three meters and length of nearly seven meters, constituted from pieces of steel and sophisticated stainless steel, showing the strength and bravery of the animal.











In the framework of the flower street festival, the HCMC Youth Union launched the program of “Joining hands with the city to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic” to receive contributions to frontlines and 200 needy people and children impacted by Covid-19.



The flower street will be open from 7:00 p.m. on January 29 (the 27th day of December of the lunar calendar) until 5:00 p.m. on February 4 (the fourth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).



The organizing board recommended all visitors strictly comply with 5K messages, especially wearing facial masks during enjoying the flower street and at public places.

This is the 19th year that the Nguyen Hue flower street has been organized during the lunar new year in the city center since the first time in 2004. In addition, the soil was also chosen to make the tiger mascot for the street. The 600-meter-long flower street has been separated into three segments with themes of “Going to the forest- green nature”, “Spring with sentimental attachment- Vietnam’s Pride” and “Heading to the sea- country’s reunion time”. The iconic street has been used green materials of metal, foam, rattan, bamboo along with the decoration of nearly 80 pieces of flower and around 97,000 potted ones.In the framework of the flower street festival, the HCMC Youth Union launched the program of “Joining hands with the city to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic” to receive contributions to frontlines and 200 needy people and children impacted by Covid-19.The flower street will be open from 7:00 p.m. on January 29 (the 27th day of December of the lunar calendar) until 5:00 p.m. on February 4 (the fourth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).The organizing board recommended all visitors strictly comply with 5K messages, especially wearing facial masks during enjoying the flower street and at public places.This is the 19th year that the Nguyen Hue flower street has been organized during the lunar new year in the city center since the first time in 2004.



Some photos were captured at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Nguyen Hue flower street last night:

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong