At the conference (Photo:SGGP)

The above-mentioned seventeen districts include District 1, District 3, District 5, District 6, District 7, District 8, District 10, District 11, District 12, Go Vap District, Phu Nhuan District, Tan Phu District, Tan Binh District, Nha Be district, Can Gio and Cu Chi outlying districts .

The City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday held a press conference to provide information on controlling and adjusting measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic and gradual economic recovery . Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai chaired the press conference.

At the event, Mr. Hai announced the city has continued applying the Directive 18 of the municipal People’s Committee on controlling and adjusting Covid-19 preventative measures and recovering the city’s economy step by step.

Mr. Hai emphasized that according to Directive 18, Ho Chi Minh City continues to control and adjust measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic. That means the southern metropolis still puts the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic first and then gradually recovers and develops the economy; and in this situation, dwellers’ vigilance was called for.

Thu Duc City, District 1, District 3, District 5, District 6, District 7, District 8, District 10, District 11, District 12, Go Vap District, Phu Nhuan District, Tan Phu District, Tan Binh District, Nha Be district, Can Gio and Cu Chi outlying districts are considered to put the pandemic under the control while districts 4, Binh Thanh and Hoc Mon have not sent their report of prevention task. Districts Binh Tan and Binh Chanh have not been successful in controlling the pandemic.

As of October 3, more than 398,000 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the southern city confirmed by the Ministry of Health. There has been a dramatic drop of critically ill patients to 724, down by than more half compared to October 2.

Around 1,449 people were hospitalized on October 3 and some 2,743 other patients were discharged on the day. As of October 3, approximately 11.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered citywide.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan