  1. Ho Chi Minh City

1,600 vehicles see ETC-related errors per day passing An Suong–An Lac toll plaza

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Transport Department has just reported to the Transport Ministry that after 8 days launching the non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) in BOT toll plazas in the city, on average, each day 1,600 vehicles encounter technical errors related to this sysem.

1,600 vehicles see ETC-related errors per day when passing An Suong – An Lac toll plaza ảnh 1

Many vehicles passing An Suong – An Lac Toll Plaza could not have their ETC card successfully read, so the staff had to manually scan the card.


From August 1-8, there were nearly 850,000 vehicles passing the three toll plazas of An Suong – An Lac, Hanoi Highway, and Phu My Bridge, including around 643,000 attached with an ETC card (accounting for 75.6 percent).

On average, every day, in the An Suong – An Lac Toll Plaza, 1,600 vehicles face such ETC-related errors as wrong card attachment location or ticket value, locked ETC card, vehicle with two cards attached and one having error, inactivated ETC account, empty ETC account, money in ETC account not being timely synchronized or not being accessible.

1,600 vehicles see ETC-related errors per day when passing An Suong – An Lac toll plaza ảnh 2 The number of vehicles with an ETC card increased significantly compared to the first day launching the system

These errors have led to failure in ETC card reading and unnecessary transaction prolonging, which ultimately creates traffic congestion. Also, there is only one lane saved for the mixed type of toll collection, while the quantity of vehicles without an ETC card is too high, and thus forming unwanted traffic congestion outside toll plazas as well.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags:

Other news

See more