Many vehicles passing An Suong – An Lac Toll Plaza could not have their ETC card successfully read, so the staff had to manually scan the card.



From August 1-8, there were nearly 850,000 vehicles passing the three toll plazas of An Suong – An Lac, Hanoi Highway, and Phu My Bridge, including around 643,000 attached with an ETC card (accounting for 75.6 percent).

On average, every day, in the An Suong – An Lac Toll Plaza, 1,600 vehicles face such ETC-related errors as wrong card attachment location or ticket value, locked ETC card, vehicle with two cards attached and one having error, inactivated ETC account, empty ETC account, money in ETC account not being timely synchronized or not being accessible.

The number of vehicles with an ETC card increased significantly compared to the first day launching the system





These errors have led to failure in ETC card reading and unnecessary transaction prolonging, which ultimately creates traffic congestion. Also, there is only one lane saved for the mixed type of toll collection, while the quantity of vehicles without an ETC card is too high, and thus forming unwanted traffic congestion outside toll plazas as well.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Vien Hong