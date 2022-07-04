15th plenary conference of HCMC Party Committee to open on July 5

At the meeting (photo:SGGP)



Tomorrow, the one-day conference will concentrate on the discussion and assessment of reports relating to implementation results of the socio-economic plan and the Party building work in the first six months of 2022, solutions that will be carried out in the second half of the year.





According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, in the first six months of the year, Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economy continued to recover strongly with V-shaped growth and it has been maintained stably. HCMC continues to well control the Covid-19 pandemic situation, consolidate the conducted health strategy, and associate the health strategy with other strategic activities and plans.Many cultural, literary and artistic activities brought pervasiveness, especially programs to celebrate public holidays. As for the diplomatic task, political security and social order and safety have continued to be maintained.In the first six months of 2022, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate is estimated at VND728,706 billion (US$32 billion), an increase of 3.82 percent over the same period last year.Economic sectors achieved a good growth rate. Specifically, the industrial production index is estimated to surge by 3.1 percent over the same period. Of which, four key industries are estimated to increase by 7.1 percent over the same period in 2021.However, three out of four fields have moderate growth speed and there have been room to ultimately develop, including agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction and product taxes minus product subsidies. Besides, some sectors recorded a reduction of employees, including the manufacture of means of transport, beverage production, chemical manufacturing and chemical products, processing industry and manufacture and so on.In addition, the disbursement rate on the public investment plan of 2022 is not as expected; the ability of capital absorption in some fields was low and did not meet the set target; the administrative reform rate 2021 of the city was low.Besides, the city planning implementation for the period 2021 – 2030, vision to 2050 and general planning adjustment of the city to 2040, vision to 2060 is slow and does not meet the set target.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong