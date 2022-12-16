15,000 enterprises to participate in DDCI HCMC 2022 assessment

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the HCMC People's Committee announced and launched the DDCI HCMC 2022 program. Accordingly, the business community, associations, cooperatives, and business households will conduct surveys and assessments of the economic management capacity of departments, agencies, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, and districts. The number of survey participants is expected to be about 15,000 enterprises, cooperatives, and individual business households, with an estimated response rate of 25-30 percent. Of these, 8,000 enterprises will assess the local sector, and 7,000 will evaluate the departments and agencies.



Mr. Dao Minh Chanh, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC, said that DDCI HCMC 2022 comprised eight component indicators, including (1) Transparency and information access; (2) Activeness and efficiency of departments, agencies, and local authorities; (3) Time cost; (4) Unofficial cost; (5) Fair competition; (6) Corporate support activities; (7) Legal institutions; (8) Role of heads of departments, agencies, and local authorities. Land access and stability in land use would also be taken into consideration when making assessments of the localities.



Through the meeting, leaders of the People's Committee of HCMC called on the community of entrepreneurs, businesses, associations, cooperatives, and business households to engage in conducting surveys and assessments objectively and substantively to give a quality result.



For the subjects of the DDCI HCMC 2022, leaders of the HCMC People's Committee also hope that units and localities will promote a progressive spirit and cooperation and create all conditions for the DDCI HCMC 2022 to take place transparently and effectively.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, emphasized that the DDCI assessment would help units and localities realize their strengths and limitations. From there, they would promote, strengthen or adjust and overcome to improve the quality of administrative procedures, creating a more favorable environment for investment, production, and business activities in all fields. The DDCI would also help the city have better strategies to reform and improve the quality of economic governance and administration, as well as the quality of public administration, to increase the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) of HCMC in the coming years. HCMC’s leaders advocate that the DDCI will be carried out by independent units to ensure the most fairness and objectivity.



The DDCI assessment will last until the end of January 2023. The announcement of the DDCI 2022 report results and the implementation of the DDCI 2023 plan will be organized before March 15, 2023. After the first implementation for 2022, the DDCI will become an annual and long-term activity, contributing to promoting the city's socio-economic development.







By Ai Van – Translated by Thanh Nha