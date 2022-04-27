13th Congress of HCMC Party Committee discusses socioeconomic missions

At the 13th congress of the HCMC Party Committee of the 11th tenure (2020-2025)



In his opening speech, the City’s Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said the congress aimed to consider and collect opinions on the socioeconomic situation in the first quarter of 2022 and missions in the second quarter; organizing, restructuring, and strengthening economic activities of the city’s Party Committee in 2022-2025 with orientation to 2030; and implementing the working process of cadres and civil servants.

The socioeconomic situation in the first quarter and April saw positive signs, contributing to reaching the target of 2022. The city has seen the reopening of key projects, cultural and fine arts activities after a temporary shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, national security, social safety, and order have been protected and maintained as well as improved after overcoming the greatest challenge in history during the disease. Administrative agencies at all levels and State officials have presented a spirit of solidarity, responsibility, and creativity, he said excitedly.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting.

HCMC has hardly overcome the year of 2021 filled with challenges marked by the pandemic. Trust of people and businesses in the government has been strongly recovered, contributing to stabilization and enhancement of trading and production, recovery of all social activities post-pandemic.

There are many difficulties and unfinished goals ahead. Deputies of the congress would offer ideas and share opinions on completing missions and seeking measures for the implementation of tasks in the second quarter, predicting challenges and difficulties of the city’s socio-economy in the coming time, especially breakthrough measures creating a new driving force and ensuring a rapid socio-economic recovery in order to reach Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth target of 6-6.5 percent for 2022, he told.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) meets deputies at the congress.

He noted that the congress should focus on HCMC’s general planning project, management organization and implementation of planning, building and completing policies and mechanisms, developing land resources, and strengthening management ability and digital transformation.

Regarding organizing, restructuring, and strengthening economic activities of the city’s Party Committee in 2022-2025 with orientation to 2030, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said that the municipal Party’s economic activities have played an important role in supporting and implementing political missions of the city’s Party Committee over the past time.

The municipal Party Committee expected to receive opinions from deputies about restructuring and renewing the Party’s economic activities, ensuring capital safety and growth, and not investing in the stock market, banking, and real estate sectors, excluding leasing of Party-owned houses and land.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh