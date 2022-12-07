10th-tenure HCMC People's Council opens eighth session

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le informed that in a three-day working session, the delegates will concentrate on considering, giving opinions and approving key contents, including the assessment of socioeconomic, culture and national defense and security situation in 2022, orientations and set tasks in 2023, resolutions related to the fields of economy, urban field, culture, society, education, medical field and payroll of government agencies in the coming years.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (from left) attend the meeting.



It is expected that the municipal People’s Committee will report the socio-economic situation in 2022, its directions and tasks in 2023, the implementation results of this year’s themes, the adjustment of the additional income coefficient according to the National Assembly’s Resolution 54, adjustment of the land price coefficient, support policies, especially those in the fields of education and health, and so on, at the meeting.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (from right) attend the meeting.



The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council delegates will ask leaders of departments, localities and leaders of the HCMC People’s Committee on socio-economic situation, urban government building, public investment, solving difficulties for the health sector, pricing situation, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, gasoline situation and so on.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Chairman of the City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung chaired the meeting, along with the participation of Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.Regarding the public investment plan in 2023, some key projects will be highlighted such as the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway investment and construction project; the project plan of dredging, environmental improvement and infrastructure construction of Xuyen Tam canal, a section from Nhieu Loc- Thi Nghe canal to Vam Thuat River passing through districts of Binh Thanh and Go Vap; the investment policy of renovation and upgrade for some relics; adjustment of investment and construction policy of Mach Kiem Hung Secondary School in District 5 and so on.The delegates will monitor the meeting on the results of implementing Resolution No.131 of the National Assembly on the organization of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City; pass the draft resolutions on on socio-economic missions in 2023 and questions and answers activities.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong