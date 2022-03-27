109 hectares of land for social housing construction





Through the review, 33 commercial housing investment projects with an area of over 10 hectares, required to set aside land for social housing with a planning area of 1,651 hectares, have an area of 109 hectares for social housing with a scale of 70,000 apartments. Fourteen projects have completed compensation and site clearance with a planning area of 435ha and an area of 32 hectares for social housing construction with 15,000 units.The Department of Construction also worked with five investors, listened to their difficulties, and proposed solutions to remove obstacles to accelerate social housing construction in commercial housing projects that the investors have been implementing.

By Do Tra Giang –Translated by Bao Nghi