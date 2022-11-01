108 gasoline stations in HCMC face fuel shortage

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session.



The information was released by Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu at a working session on the socio-economic situation in October, the first ten months of 2022, tasks and solutions for November which was organized this afternoon under the chair of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Long line of motorbikes at a petrol station on Dien Bien Phu Street, Binh Thanh District, HCMC (Photo: Huyen Huong)



As of noon at the beginning of November, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 108 out of 550 gasoline stations under fuel shortage although they are still operating.

The difficulty in fuel supply sources in the city during the passing time was one of the most concerning issues for residents. Following the Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, the current situation of fuel supply has been among the difficulties of the industry and trade sectors apart from export activities.Of these, four stations are under repair or closure.Similarly, the suburban areas such as districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Binh Tan and District 12 face fuel shortages because many retail systems are mostly individual businesses instead of supply chains. The toughest time was on October 10 when Ho Chi Minh City had 137 closed retail stores. On average, Ho Chi Minh City consumes 6,880 cubic meters of both gasoline and oil per day, with 60 distributors and 15 traders as the focal point.According to the Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, Ho Chi Minh City is currently facing two difficulties being supply shortage and the current operation mechanism which have not yet ensured the harmony of interests between the suppliers and distributors.Xuyen Viet Oil Trading and Tourism Company Limited being revoked license caused difficulties as the company imported and provided 100,000 cubic meters each month to the market.Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai assessed that petroleum and oil supply is one of the city’s special problems apart from the operation problem of some bank branches. The city leader asked relevant departments to analyze, forecast, evaluate and prepare for the coming situation.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong