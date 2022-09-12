100 scholarships given to children of military personnel in HCMC

Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and leaders of HCMC prsents 100 scholarships to children of officers and soldiers of the city’s armed forces.

The scholarships aim to encourage students to try to learn hard to become good children of family and Uncle Ho; and show the interest of leaders of the Party, State and authorities in implementing child care and protection policies, military family policies for service members and families

Speaking at the event, Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam said that the scholarship program will help children be excited about learning and willing to work hard, and grow up to be responsible citizens and good people.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh