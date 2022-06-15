100 formally trained policemen reinforce commune-level police in HCMC

Attending the ceremony were Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department Major General Le Hong Nam, Deputy Director of HCMC Public Security Department Major General Tran Duc Tai and leaders of Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, Can Gio, Binh Chanh districts.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that the order security situation in the city has had many positive changes six months after HCMC sent regular trained police forces at 58 communes in the five districts of HCMC.
Vice chairman Ngo Minh Chau highly appreciated the efforts and determination of the Party committees and leaders at all levels and officers and staff of the Municipal Public Security Department. Thereby, the city leader believed that 100 trained police forces would coordinate with police at 58 communes to continue to promote the tradition of the city’s police force, well implement assigned duties and responsibilities to meet the requirement of absolutely ensuring political security and social order, economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.
Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department informed that in the first five months of 2022, the commune-level police forces received 3,874 information sources denouncing crimes. Of the figure, the police forces handled 3,482 news, reaching 99.17 percent. In the coming time, the criminal activities are predicted to continue to be more complicated so the reinforcement of police officers in communes is completely reasonable.
Some photos captured at the ceremony this morning: