Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park completes infrastructure ecosystem

Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park is planned to be a smart high-technology one that owns a comprehensive ecosystem with an open mind on innovation. Many resources have been allocated for it to attract promising investment projects.



The project ‘Developing Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park until 2030, with a Vision to 2045’ in compliance with the national strategy for science-technology growth in the 2021-2030 period has been submitted by the Science and Technology Ministry to the Prime Minister for approval.

So far, this major Park has attracted nearly 100 investment projects, with a total registered capital volume of VND94.8 trillion (US$4 billion), including 14 foreign ones. It is these projects that have helped to form an initial ecosystem for the fields of information technology, telecommunications, biotechnology to serve medical purposes, precision engineering technology, automation. The Park welcomes the operation of various scientific research centers of leading corporations as well as major research institutes and universities.



Director Nguyen Thanh Huy of the Science-Technology Committee under the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park shared that the focus of the park in the upcoming time is to improve the internal capacity and to put more attention to breakthrough, high pervasive industries in close connection with existing ecosystems of stable industries here.

Particularly, the incubation task for hi-tech enterprises is the key mission. At present, investment projects in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park are sufficient to establish initial ecosystems in the fields of biotechnology, IT, automation, and new material technology. These systems are combined to create one unique comprehensive ecosystem to attract technology talents and renowned research teams to work here.

In addition, Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park has a close link with businesses and investors right inside to form a manufacturing chain of hi-tech products, such as the partnership between DT&C Vina JSC. and Phenikaa Group, Viettel Group, Vinsmart Co. when carrying out experiments and tests in electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety and reliability.

Notably, in the Park, there have always been close connections and integrations between research and manufacturing activities, sharing of laboratories and resources among research units and manufacturing organizations inside and outside the Park.