Ho Chi Minh City - Unique tourism destination in the south

With a history spanning more than 300 years, the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City has strived to become a dynamic and attractive destination for both domestic and foreign guests.
A way to discover the city - taking a ride along Nhieu Loc Canal. (Photo: VNP)
With stunning architecture, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee building impresses tourists with its sophisticated reliefs carved on walls and its Roman columns and arches. (Photo: VNA)
The Central Post Office is one of the most beautiful preserved remnants of French colonial rule in Ho Chi Minh City. It is considered the most magnificent post office in Southeast Asia, and has become a popular destination for domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Contemplating the twilight by the Saigon River. (Photo: VNP)
Visitors to the Independence Palace. (Photo: VNA)
