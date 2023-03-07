Ho Chi Minh City proposes cooperation with Denmark in many fields

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday received Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz on his working trip to the city.

At the meeting, the Danish ambassador said that his country has established a green strategic partnership with India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa.

Apart from the above-mentioned countries, Denmark also desired to soon build similar cooperative relations with Vietnam because the Southeast Asian country has great potentialities and moves towards sustainable development of energy transformation and so on.

As for the city’s side, chairman Mai expressed his pleasure at the good relationship between the two nations, especially the recent developments between the two governments.

The agreement on green development cooperation, which is likely to be signed by the two countries, is not only suitable for the world’s development trend but also for developing countries like Vietnam.

At the meeting, chairman Mai proposed two fields to cooperate with the partner including energy transformation and industry structure towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.

Mr. Mai assessed that the total turnover of trade and investment of Danish investors in Ho Chi Minh City is still modest, and not commensurate with the potential and strengths of the two countries. Therefore, he hoped that mutual cooperation in the fields of trade and investment will be promoted further.

The two sides were unanimous in taking advantage of the two sides' strengths for the development of the cooperative relationship.