Ho Chi Minh City enhances diplomatic activities for economic development

The Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a conference to summarize the works in 2022 and implement tasks in 2023.

The conference was attended by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh informed that the city’s diplomatic activities in 2022 posted a strong recovery contributing to luring resources for the city's development and enhancing the city's position and prestige in the international arena.

The department has focused on the recovery of diplomatic activities, the city's local and international cooperation and diplomatic propaganda to enhance and promote the image of the city.

The first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2022 under the theme “Resilience Adaptation for Recovery and Development” with the participation of 24 foreign localities having cooperation relations with the city was one of the city’s outstanding diplomatic events.

With the establishment of a joint working group between Ho Chi Minh City and the World Bank, the city approved a list of cooperation programs between the two sides with 40 activities in total including technical assistance, consultancy on fee payment and investment with a total capital of nearly US$2 billion.

Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the efforts of the department last year contributing to the success of the city's diplomatic work and showing a strong recovery in the city’s international integration after the pandemic.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc praised the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs for its successful fulfillment of the development goal of the city and the implementation of foreign affairs activities which would contribute to the external relations sector in general in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development, taking advantage of external resources for development and continuing to improve Vietnam's position and prestige in the international arena.