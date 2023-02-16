Ho Chi Minh City announces data governance strategy

Ho Chi Minh City has just approved the Data Governance Strategy until 025, with a vision to 2030 in order to unlock the potential of data to better serve the operations of city government agencies.

Moreover, the new strategy is expected to provide friendly and efficient service for city dwellers towards a comprehensive digital economy development.

The strategy aims to concretize the tasks of deploying shared data warehouses, implementing specialized and digitized information systems, and effectively using digitized data which has been identified in the city’s Digital Transformation Program, the Project to build Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city and the City's e-Government Architecture.

The strategy is to simultaneously create databases and information systems to promote the exchange, sharing, use and reuse of data among state agencies, towards governance and administration, and data-driven decision-making.

In addition, the strategy will provide unified, reliable, confidential and safe data for people, businesses and researchers who will use it to create added value, contributing to the city's social - economic development.