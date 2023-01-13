Historical witnesses look back on Paris Peace Accords

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on January 13 held a get-together for historical witnesses to look back on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords).

The event drew 26 international friends from friendship and peace organizations in 15 countries, who have directly or indirectly supported Vietnam during the anti-American war, including the period of the Paris Conference, as well as in current national construction and defense.

Former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh, who was head of the negotiation team of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and one of the four people to ink the accords, sent her message to the event.

In the message, Binh underlined that the Paris Peace Accords is a great success in politics and diplomacy of the Vietnamese people, and a historical turning point in the struggle against the US to salvage the nation, which subsequently led to the liberation of the south and national reunification.

The signing of the deal is a victory of the Vietnamese people's struggle in military, politics and diplomacy. At the same time, it is a victory of the movement by people around the world in support of the Vietnamese people. The brave and resilient fight of the Vietnamese people, with the unprecedented strong and widespread support of the world, forced the US government to negotiate and sign the Paris Agreement on Vietnam, she noted.

The former official expressed her hope that international friends will maintain that support for Vietnam and assist the country during the present national defense and construction.

VUFO Vice President and General Secretary Phan Anh Son affirmed that the victory of Vietnam in reaching the Paris Agreement and the struggle against the US is that of conscience, belief in justice, the national liberation movements, and of all peace-loving forces in the world.

Earlier the same day, international delegations to the event paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.