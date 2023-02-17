SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Historical relic site commemorating late PM Vo Van Kiet inaugurated in Ca Mau

The People’s Committee of U Minh District in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on February 16 held an inauguration ceremony of a historical site to commemorate late Prime Minister (PM) Vo Van Kiet.
Historical relic site commemorating late PM Vo Van Kiet inaugurated in Ca Mau ảnh 1

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The construction covers an area of 1,800 square meters in U Minh District, financed by Mr. Do Van Thuan, a local resident in the province. The project was kicked off on March 31, 2022 at a total investment capital of more than VND6.3 billion.

After the unification of the country, the living and working space of late PM Vo Van Kiet and the units of military medicine, healthcare facility, army special force school have been carefully kept by the local authorities and Mr. Do Van Bien’s family.

Historical relic site commemorating late PM Vo Van Kiet inaugurated in Ca Mau ảnh 2

Delegates visit the living and working place of late PM Vo Van Kiet. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, chairman of the People’s Committee of U Minh District Huynh Minh Nguyen said that late PM Vo Van Kiet took secret missions directing revolutionary activities at the base and consolidating the political and armed forces during 1970-1973.

The living and working place of the late PM was recognized as a provincial historical site on November 7, 2016.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Photo Gallery