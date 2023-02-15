Highschoolers in HCMC watch Cai Luong as innovation of teaching methods

Last week, many tenth graders in high schools in Ho Chi Minh City watched Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) in their lessons on experience and career guidance - one of the activities aimed at innovating teaching methods.

This is one of the activities aimed at innovating the teaching methods of teachers when implementing the General Education Program 2018.

During the flag-raising ceremony at the beginning of last week, Le Quy Don High School in District 3 coordinated with Huynh Long's classical opera group to organize the program, in which artists of Huynh Long's classical opera group performed excerpts of an opera in the schoolyard.

12 grader Truong Tuan Bao of Le Quy Don High School, said that he only watched cai luong on television before adding that this is the first time he has seen the artist perform on stage in front of his eyes. He also had a chance to try on performance costumes with many typical accessories of this art.

He said that when he put on the performance costume, he understood the difficulty of the artist because the costume has many layers, the fabric is glossy, and the belt is wrapped around the waist; thus, Cai luong artists are difficult catching his breath when voicing high-pitched passages.

Previously, at the courtyard of Gia Dinh High School in Binh Thanh District, the classic cai luong excerpt ‘Smoke and fire on the border’ was reproduced on stage, bringing many new emotions to students. Mai Hong Thuy, a student in class 10TH2, disclosed that after watching the cai luong excerpts, she had a good feeling about the ancient opera.

According to artist Hoang Quoc Thanh, a member of Huynh Long's ancient cai luong troupe, bringing cai luong excerpts closer to students not only helps them better understand this art but also shows the heroic history of the nation, and educates students on patriotism.

Performance of cai luong to students is one of the innovative forms of teaching methods, helping the students love the history subject and easily remember the country’s history.

Literature teacher Truong Minh Duc of Le Quy Don High School said that in the past, cai luong opera was introduced in schools as an extra-curricular activity. This is the first time that this activity has become the content of the Local Education and Experiential - Career Activities subject in grade 10 when implementing the 2018 General Education Program.

According to Mr. To Lam Vien Khoa, Vice Principal of Gia Dinh High School, in order to innovate teaching methods when implementing the General Education Program 2018 in grade 10, in addition to the classical art of cai luong, Gia Dinh High School will introduce more traditional arts and crafts to students helping them supplement the knowledge and have a sense of pride, know how to preserve and promote the traditional cultural beauties of the country.