High Command to boost anti-IUU fishing communications on southwestern sea

In 2023, the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command will step up communications among fishermen in efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Coast Guard Region 4 is responsible for managing and enforcing law on the waters from the northern bank of the Dinh An estuary in Tra Vinh province to Cape Ha Tien in Kien Giang province of the Mekong Delta.

Col. Nguyen Van Dung, Political Commissar of the High Command, said the High Command will proactively grasp the situation, make timely proposals, effectively respond to circumstances emerging at sea, improve the combat readiness, and boost patrol and examination to combat crimes on the southwestern sea of Vietnam.

In particular, it is set to closely coordinate with Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, and Soc Trang provinces, along with central and local media agencies to step up disseminating laws and information about the legal and historical grounds testifying to Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea areas and islands, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; the 2012 Law of the Sea of Vietnam; the agreement on the historical waters between Vietnam and Cambodia; and the agreements on maritime delimitation between Vietnam and Thailand, and between Vietnam and Malaysia.

The High Command will also work with the press to increase the coverage of training activities, combat readiness, patrols and law enforcement at sea, sovereignty safeguarding, search and rescue, as well as the fight against IUU fishing, the official noted.He went on to say that violations of fishing rules still exist on the southwestern waters while smuggling, trade frauds, and illegal transportation of goods there are becoming complicated.

Facing that fact, the High Command has strongly promoted the implementation of anti-IUU fishing tasks and signed cooperation deals with the People’s Committees of provinces in the region, thereby helping minimise IUU fishing, Dung added.