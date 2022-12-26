High Command of Naval Region 2 takes annual visits to soldiers on DK1 platforms

On December 26, the Navy Region 2 High Command held a send-off ceremony at the Battalion 171 port for two delegations of cadres and soldiers, reporters of press agencies who took a trip to offer Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platforms.

Attending the event organized at the Battalion 171 port in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province was colonel Dang Manh Hung, deputy political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command.

The delegations will hand over 600 presents to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. The gifts which were donated by the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy Region 2 High Command, the Vietnam People's Navy, localities, organizations and individuals throughout the country include essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees and kumquat trees.

The two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carried officers and soldiers, 21 delegates of the Center for National Defense and Security Education under the National University, the Youth Club for National Sea and Islands and 58 journalists from 36 press agencies.

It lasts 13-15 days for the trip.