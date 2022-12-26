High Command of Naval Region 2 takes annual visits to soldiers on DK1 platforms

|
Colonel Dang Manh Hung, deputy political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command offers flowers to the delegations. (Photo: SGGP)
Attending the event organized at the Battalion 171 port in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province was colonel Dang Manh Hung, deputy political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command.
The delegations will hand over 600 presents to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. The gifts which were donated by the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy Region 2 High Command, the Vietnam People's Navy, localities, organizations and individuals throughout the country include essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees and kumquat trees.
The two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carried officers and soldiers, 21 delegates of the Center for National Defense and Security Education under the National University, the Youth Club for National Sea and Islands and 58 journalists from 36 press agencies.
It lasts 13-15 days for the trip.
|Naval soldiers bring State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's presents to troops on the DK1 platforms. (Photo: SGGP)
|Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform
|Colonel Nghiem Xuan Thai (2nd, L), a political instructor of the DK1 battalion offers a gift to the family of a soldier who serves his duty on the platform for the first time. (Photo: SGGP)
|Soldier Le Dinh Ngoc Tan says goodbye to his parents before departing. (Photo: SGGP)