Hien Luong Bridge goes green marking Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic relations

A fine arts lighting system lit up Hien Luong Bridge crossing Ben Hai River in the north-central province of Quang Tri on March 14 to mark the 27th anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic relations (April 5) and Ireland's St. Patrick’s Day.

The event co-organized by the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province and the Irish Embassy in Vietnam was part of the "Global Greening" campaign of Ireland.

Since 2010, the global greening campaign that lights up famous international locations in green for St Patrick’s Day (March 17) become a significant worldwide campaign.

The Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam in coordination with Hanoi turned green the capital’s famous landmarks in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Within the framework of the event, the Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam and the People’s Committee of Quang Tri province held a charity walk called “We Run We Share” and handed over a mobile rehabilitation van which is funded by Irish Aid through the RENEW project.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam said that is is the second time the Irish Embassy in Vietnam chose Quang Tri to organize the green lighting activity marking Ireland's St. Patrick’s Day, affirming the special relationship between Quang Tri and Ireland.

Mr. John McCullagh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland to Vietnam emphasized the lighting at Hien Luong bridge has a special meaning because the bridge is no longer a “symbol” of the division of the country, but a symbol of the connection and reunification. It also honors the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and Ireland, Ireland and Quang Tri through programs and development projects funded by the Irish Government.

Hien Luong Bridge and the historical relic complex on the two banks of the Ben Hai River is now a special national relic in the province.