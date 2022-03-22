At the signing ceremony



On March 21, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Physician Association signed a cooperation program "Post-Covid-19 health care in 2022" with many units in Hanoi.

In particular, the Vietnam Young Physicians Association will organize programs of general health examination, symptom screening, and counseling, and post-Covid-19 treatment support for 20,000 people in difficult circumstances from April to November.

The program is expected to take place in 15 provinces and cities with a total budget of more than VND10 billion (US$438,588).

The organizers said that the 2022 post-Covid-19 health care program includes a counseling program to support Covid-19 patients nationwide through the call center and myLocal.vn application.

Moreover, young doctors will give support to Covid-19 patients who receive home-based care, health advice, and guidance on the treatment of post-Covid-19 conditions. Post Covid-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months from the onset of Covid-19 with symptoms that last for at least two months and can’t be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

In addition, the association and related units will also develop and implement the program "Improving community health - educating, examining, screening and treating people, preventing chronic diseases, infection and post-Covid-19 care” for the period 2022-2025.

This is an event in the series of programs to honor the typical young Vietnamese doctor 2021, taking place on March 21 in Hanoi.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan