WHO supports HCMC in non-communicable disease care





The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday said that it had just had a working session with a delegation of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Vietnam led by Dr. Socorro Escalante, Acting Representative of the WHO Office in Vietnam in order to effectively implement the Integrated Treatment of NCDs at wards and communes' health stations, through the use of the "Essential intervention package on non-communicable diseases in care." World Health Organization primary health care” (WHO PEN).

Palliative care is an approach to improve the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with a life-threatening illness Management of NCDs includes detecting, screening, and treating these diseases, and providing access to palliative care for people in need.

Experts said that the southern city should rely on the public health system for the implementation of palliative care and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with emphasis on the role of the City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) which is the agency responsible for coordinating, monitoring, monitoring, and evaluating results.



In the initial phase, the public health system should focus its resources on the two most common diseases including hypertension and diabetes.

In addition, the city's health sector should take heed of detection and care for people with mental illnesses, especially depression - which has a rapidly increasing incidence after the Covid-19 pandemic.







By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan