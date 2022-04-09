WHO Representative in Vietnam praises Vietnam’s high vaccination coverage rate

illustrative photo

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long yesterday had a phone conversation with Dr. Takeshi Kasai, Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Western Pacific region.

At the phone call, Dr. Takeshi Kasai expressed his impression of Vietnam's efforts and achievements in general in the care and protection of people's health. Minister Nguyen Thanh Long and Dr. Takeshi Kasai also discussed the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, with special priority given to children's vaccinations, focusing on providing information and strengthening propaganda about the vaccination benefits.

On the same day, a signing ceremony was held on Friday to mark the completion of the delivery of 3.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and 3.85 million single-use syringes. The signing ceremony took place virtually between the Ministry of Health of Vietnam – represented by Vice Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, and the Ministry of Commerce of China – represented by Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming.

On the evening of April 8, the Ministry of Health announced 39,334 new infection cases and 60,609 recoveries bringing the number of cured patients to more than 8.4 million; however, the country recorded 35 more deaths in 23 provinces.

Up to now, the total number of deaths relating to Covid-19 in Vietnam is 42,768, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of infections. Medical workers in the country have so far injected more than 208.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan