Well-preparation for reception, care of children with Covid: HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting.

The average number of new infections reported each day in HCMC falls by more than 1,300, four times higher than the number three weeks before. The city has recently seen a rise in cases as students returned to schools, especially unvaccinated children less than 12 years of age. However, the number of serious patients and deaths continued the gradual decline seen over the past weeks.



The return of students with close contacts and the appearance of the Omicron variant which is spreading faster than the Delta variant have caused a new surge in coronavirus transmission.

The City Party Chief affirmed that vaccination is an important tool in stopping the pandemic. The second phase of the Spring Covid-19 vaccination campaign starting on February 7 will run until February 28 and offer doses of vaccines to children aged between five and 11 with an aim of giving booster shots to adults. In addition, Covid medicines for emergency use have been approved to be sold at pharmacies and drug stores.

He noted that every district, residential areas, and schools across the city must prepare to respond to different public health scenarios. Schools should pay attention to the connections between parents and teachers in taking care of children with the virus.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

The latest data shows that the Omicron variant is increasing and its prevalence has risen in the city, said Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong.

HCMC has monitored 15,630 Covid-19 patients, including 13,889 cases being treated at home, 257 people at quarantine facilities, 1,266 patients at the 2-storey field hospitals and 218 those at the 3-storey medical units. Of which, 50 patients are monitored on ECMO machines.

From February 14 to date, the city recorded 6,800 students and more than 700 teachers who tested positive for Covid-19.

Three children hospitals have seen a total number of 100 children under Covid-19 treatment, with 89 percent of moderate and mild cases, and 93 percent of patients under 12.

The city’s health sector has working sessions with specialists and relevant departments to build response plans for the increase of new cases in children.

The municipal health department will suspend in-person classes if the number of new infections and severe cases in students exceeds 100 per day.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong

Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc said that wards, communes and towns of districts and Thu Duc City have to make every effort to prevent and control the pandemic and immediately update new guidances on caring for patients infected with Covid-19 launched by the Government, and the Ministry of Health.

He noted that campaign caring for those at high risk from the virus and vaccination drive will be continuously carried out. The Departments of Health, and Education and Training must create favorable conditions for students who had contacts with Covid-19 patients to continue to study.



At the meeting

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh