Medical workers and local people participate in the walking program at Vung Tau Beach in Vung Tau City. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is within the framework of the Scientific Conference on New Trends in Cardiovascular Disease Treatment 2022, with the participation of more than 500 cardiologists across the country.



Before starting, a team of coaches guided participants on professional walking techniques and warm-up exercises. Besides the participation of medical staff, the program has attracted a large number of local people. Thanks to the support of the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, the People's Committee of Vung Tau City, and functional forces, security was ensured, and more than 500 participants reached the destination safely.



Prof.-Dr. Truong Quang Binh, Deputy Director and Director of the Cardiovascular Center of HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, said that, currently, one of the leading causes of death in Vietnam is cardiovascular disease.



In Vietnam, cardiovascular diseases cause about 200,000 deaths per year, accounting for a quarter of the total cases of deaths in the population. The burden of cardiovascular diseases has been increasing, leaving heavy consequences for individuals, families, and society.



According to the World Health Organization, walking or exercising helps improve blood circulation in the body, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the heart and organs, thereby making the heart healthier. In response to this year's World Heart Day, the program "Walking for a healthy heart - Heart rate below 70 bpm" will contribute to increasing people's awareness about regular physical activity and exercise to the improvement of cardiovascular health.



Prof.-Dr. Truong Quang Binh speaks at the opening of the walking program. (Photo: SGGP)



For the resting heart rate to reach below 70 bpm, people with cardiovascular diseases must use drugs as prescribed by their doctor. Besides, practicing simple physical activities, such as walking, swimming, and jogging, also helps to reduce the heart rate. Among them, walking is the simplest measure. Walking 30 minutes a day and at least five times a week for 3-6 months can reduce heart rate by 10 percent compared to the beginning, helping to prevent cardiovascular complications.



Cardiologists recommend that people have regular health checks to detect and prevent early risk factors that can lead to cardiovascular diseases. For those with cardiovascular diseases, it is necessary to adhere to treatment, proper lifestyle, and exercise regimen to achieve effectiveness, avoid possible complications, and maintain a healthy heart. Studies show that the higher the heart rate, the greater the risk of cardiovascular events. In a normal person, the optimal heart rate is about 70 bpm (at rest). For people with coronary artery disease, heart rate should be kept below 70 bpm (optimal at about 55-60 bpm) to prevent cardiovascular events and improve the quality of life for patients.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thanh Nha