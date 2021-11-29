On the evening of November 28, the Ministry of Health informed about the proactive implementation of measures to prevent the new strain (Omicron) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In addition to the suspension of international flights to and from the following countries South Africa, the Ministry proposed suspension of the issuance of entry permits for passengers to/from the above countries. Nations in the world rushed to ban flights to slow the spread of Omicron on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on November 25declared the new coronavirus variant to be "of concern", called Omicron (B.1.1529). The new variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa last week and has so far been identified in South Africa, Botswana.

According to scientists in the world, The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021. It has 32 mutations located in its spike protein. There are signs that the new variant spreads faster and that that may now put national health systems under a greater strain.

So far, through epidemiological surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, no cases of Covid-19 with the new strain Omicron have been recorded in the Southeast Asian country.

The Ministry of Health directed continued prompt and proactive precautions to control the existing Covid-19 pandemic as well as prevent the risk of entry and spread of the new strain Omicron.

Moreover, the health surveillance system must strengthen surveillance of the Covid-19 epidemic in order to detect early unusual signs of Covid-19 outbreaks. Sanitary and epidemiological institutes ought to carry out gene sequencing of suspected new mutant infections, especially those with epidemiological history from countries in South Africa.

The Ministry of Health will continue to closely coordinate with WHO and health agencies in nations to implement the International Health Regulations to promptly inform about the strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to take measures against coronavirus in accordance with the evolution of the epidemic development.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy