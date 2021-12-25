Visitors entering Vietnam for 14-day work not to be under quarantine



People entering fo r diplomatic and official purposes, I nvestors, experts, skilled workers, business managers, traders, market researchers, relatives and other subjects under agreements with each country will be eligible for enjoying the above-mentioned regulation.

In the guidance, visitors in 14 days are not required to undergo medical isolation, but must strictly and fully comply with regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic as well as projects and plans already approved by the Ministry of Health.

If a visitor is expected to work in many different localities, it is necessary to have a clear travel plan which must be approved by local administrations.

If they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, they must report to local health authorities.

For people entering for other purposes, organizations or enterprises that invite them must makes a list of people and take responsibility for prevention and control of the Covid-19. Moreover, inviting organizations must pay for treatment costs if migrants are infected with Covid-19.

People entering the country must have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2, valid certificate of international health insurance and a commitment to pay the treatment costs of the inviting unit or organization before entering the country.

The Ministry of Health noted that after a short working period, the immigrants who continue to stay in Vietnam to work must follow the present regulations of Covid-19 epidemic prevention.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy