Vietnam’s 'vaccine passport' recognized by 14 countries, territory

The Covid-19 vaccination certificate of Vietnam has been recognised by 14 countries and territory. (Illustrative image)



They consist of Japan, the US, the UK, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, the Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Turkey.

Some others are also actively considering and discussing technical issues and will soon issue their confirmations.

The MoFA said it is working with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam to actively discuss with and persuade other countries to officially recognise Vietnam’s “vaccine passport” in order to facilitate people’s travel.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has recongised the “vaccine passports” of 79 countries and territories that have been made known to the MoFA by the foreign ministries of the respective countries or their representative missions in Vietnam.

VNA