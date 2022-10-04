Vietnam’s first monkeypox patient completely cured

Vietnam’s first monkeypox patient is completely cured



This afternoon, the hospital said that the country's first monkeypox patient had no fever, the blisters on the face, hands and feet were dry, peeling and peeling. scabs and on the young skin, the blisters in the throat also heal, the pain is gone after 12 days of treatment.

Currently, the patient is eating well, gaining weight, being optimistic and following the isolation process to avoid spreading the infection to the community. All her samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured.

The test results of her family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.

According to Dr. Le Manh Hung, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, besides treating patients and decoding viral genomes, the hospital collaborated with the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) to investigate epidemiology and localization, isolation of relatives and medical staff who had closely contacted with the patient before.

Medical experts came to conclusion that the source of infection is from abroad where the patient traveled; moreover, the woman has not spread to the community when the patient returned to Vietnam.

Dr. Hung said that monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox, touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox and contact with respiratory secretions.

Most cases recover after 10-14 days with normal immunity and stop spreading after 21 days, said Dr. Le Manh Hung.

Previously, the SGGP newspaper has released that the first case of monkeypox (MPXV) infection detected in the country was reported by the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City on October 3. That is a 35-year-old female patient, permanently residing in Ho Chi Minh City. The female patient started sick on September 18 while traveling in Dubai from July 2022 to September 22 to Vietnam with symptoms of fever with fatigue, chills, muscle pain, headache, cough, appearance of nodules, itchy skin on the arms, trunk, and face.

Through testing and genetic sequencing obtained, the patient was identified with monkeypox monkeypox strain Monkeypox virus belonging to Clade 2b. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the new naming convention comprises Clade I, Clade IIa and Clade IIb, with the latter referring primarily to the group of variants largely circulating in the 2022 global outbreak.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan