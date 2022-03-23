Vietnam’s first breast milk bank at pediatric hospital officially opened

At the inauguration ceremony

The bank is the first of its kind in Vietnam placed at the national pediatric specialist hospital in Hanoi.



The operation of the practical meaningful hospital contributes to the chance to live of premature infants, low birth weight babies, and babies with underlying medical conditions.

According to Associate Professor Tran Minh Dien, Director of the National Children's Hospital, pasteurized breast milk is considered a special medicine that enhances survival for critically ill newborns who are not able to breastfeed in hospital

Thanks to the establishment of the breast milk bank, more than 1,000 premature infants, low birth weight babies, and those with pre-existing diseases in hospitals could receive this valuable source of nutrition.

In the future, the breast milk bank will increase the operating capacity to provide pasteurized breast milk for the hospitals in Hanoi and the Red River Delta.

According to Dr. Le Thi Ha, the Director of Neonatal Care Center, after four months of piloting the breast milk bank, it has received 600 liters of breast milk from 38 pregnant women whose children are benefiting from treatment in the hospital.

Therefore, the hospital has provided pasteurized breast milk for 280 children including 62 children who are Covid-19 patients or have mothers who are Covid-19’s patients with serious illnesses.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan