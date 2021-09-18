Vietnamese marketing campaign about nurses wins international award





A marketing and communication campaign called ‘Resilient Blossoms’ by Hoan My Medical Corporation has won the excellence award from Hospital Management Asia (Photo courtesy of the corporation) Le Ngoc Anh Phuong, marketing and communications director of the company, said: “We are proud and honoured to receive this award. It is an invaluable gift that helps motivate nurses in the medical industry, which faced many great challenges even before the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Against all odds, nurses have sacrificed their own needs and time for their families in order to fulfil their responsibilities to the patient. They consider the sick their relatives and the hospital their second home. This project is a ‘thank you’ to the nurses who have quietly given us hope for the future.”

The campaign consisted of five film documentaries in which doctors, nurses and other medical staff at Hoan My narrate true stories about medical events, their routines, fears, concerns, and professional challenges, and they can be found on the company’s YouTube channel and fan page.

A photo documentary book of the same name vividly describes the profession and daily struggles of nurses.

The book is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2022 and gifted to universities, colleges and nursing students.

The documentaries have so far attracted more than 1.2 million views, 450,000 viewers and 4,400 positive comments on the fan page.

HMA is an annual event for hospital owners, C-level executives, directors and industry leaders to exchange insights on healthcare management thinking, best practices and solutions.

This year HMA held its conference and awards ceremony online from September 14 to 16.